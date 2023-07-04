CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters responded in Chelsea Monday after a fire broke out on a porch, officials said.

The incident happened in a building off Garfield Avenue.

Video later showed plumes of smoke filling the sky as flames spread along the porch.

Officials said fire investigators were looking into fireworks as a possible cause Monday night after neighbors told firefighters there had been people setting off fireworks across the street.

The fire did not spread off the porch into an adjoining apartment and no one was hurt, officials said.

An investigation by the Massachusetts State Police was ongoing as of Monday night.

