State police investigating after ice flies of truck, smashes car windshield on I-95 in Peabody

PEABODY, MASS. (WHDH) - State police are reminding motorists to clear ice and snow off of their vehicles after responding to their second dangerous incident in as many days.

Troopers responding to a report of a car damaged by flying ice on I-95 northbound in Peabody spoke with a 19-year-old Wakefield woman who was uninjured when a chunk of ice flew off of a truck and smashed her windshield, according to state police.

In a post on Facebook, state police wrote, “The last storm was days ago, but that doesn’t mean the ice buildup on vehicles is no longer a hazard. If you see a vehicle with a potentially dangerous situation, do not hesitate to dial 911 and report it. This type of incident could’ve ended with far worse circumstances.”

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call state police.

