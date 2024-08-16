BLANDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - State police are investigating a crash in Blandford on Friday morning that left a man dead, officials said.

Troopers responding to a reported crash near Mile Marker 33 learned that a pedestrian had been struck by a second tractor-trailer in the westbound lanes, according to a state police. When troopers arrived, they found the man dead in the roadway, police said.

A preliminary investigation suggests the operator of the tractor-trailer, Nicholas Charles, 36, of Mechanicville, New York, had hit the guardrail and got out to retrieve something out of the road when he was hit, police said.

The driver that hit him, a 69-year-old man from Ontario, Canada, remained at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by members of State Police-Westfield, Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Section, Collision Analysis Reconstruction Section, Crime Scene Services, and detectives assigned to the Hampden County District Attorney’s Office.

