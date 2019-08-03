State police investigating after man found shot in Revere

REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - Massachusetts State Police are investigating after a person was found shot in Revere on Friday.

Troopers arriving to the scene on North Shore Road near the Wonderland Ballroom around 5:20 p.m. found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, according to a police spokesperson.

The man was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital with life-threatening injuries. He remains there in critical condition.

Police are asking people who were in the area for help, particularly who saw an alternation between cars at that time.

Cellphone video shows bystanders rushing to try to help the man moments after the shots rang out.

“I saw like two holes in the window,” one man said.

Other witnesses say they saw the victim slumped behind the steering wheel.

The manager of a nearby convenience store ran out and saw people trying to stop the blood coming from the man’s neck.

“I was here, and the other guy was in the middle of the road and they just rushed,” said Anik Rahman who saw the response to the shooting. “He was like, trying to pull the door and he pulled off his shirt and tried to put it here because I saw he was shot in here. It’s scary it’s too scary.”

Route 1A was temporarily closed in both directions near Butler Circle causing major delays in the area.

“Pretty insane, at like 5 o’clock in the afternoon,” a neighbor Annette Mead said. “How do you do that in the middle of the day?”

The shooting shocked people who live in the area.

“I had my two-year-old, my nine-year-old and my two-year-old niece in the car,” said a neighbor Julianna Ayala. “It could’ve been one of us, we drove right past it five minutes before it happened.”

Route 1A has since been reopened.

It is unclear if investigators have identified a suspect.

