State police investigating after Marblehead boatyard catches fire

MARBLEHEAD, MASS. (WHDH) - State police are investigating what sparked a fire at a Marblehead boatyard early Friday morning.

Flames broke out around 1 a.m. on Lincoln Avenue, leaving several boats damaged.

The Marblehead Fire Department responded, along with investigators from state police.

