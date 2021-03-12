State police investigating after moped struck, seriously injured by car in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - State police have launched an investigation after a car struck and seriously injured a person on a moped in Boston Friday evening.
Emergency crews responding to the scene on Arborway at South Street found the cyclist suffering from serious injuries and transported them to a local hospital, according to troopers.
No further details have been released.
