State police investigating after moped struck, seriously injured by car in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - State police have launched an investigation after a car struck and seriously injured a person on a moped in Boston Friday evening.

Emergency crews responding to the scene on Arborway at South Street found the cyclist suffering from serious injuries and transported them to a local hospital, according to troopers.

No further details have been released.

