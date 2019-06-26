State police investigating after pedestrian struck by trash truck in Lynn

LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - State police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a trash truck in Lynn on Wednesday morning.
The incident, which occurred near McDonald’s on the Lynnway, prompted the closure of the right and middle travel lanes.
The pedestrian was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston with serious injuries.
Motorists are being warned to expect delays in the area.
The Massachusetts State Police Collision Analysis Reconstruction Section is responding to the scene.
No additional information was immediately available.
