BOSTON (WHDH) - State police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on Gallivan Boulevard in Dorchester on Sunday night, officials said.

Troopers responding to a reported pedestrian crash around 9:35 p.m. found a pedestrian suffering from life-threatening injuries, according to state police.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

