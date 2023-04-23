BOSTON (WHDH) - State police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on Gallivan Boulevard in Dorchester on Sunday night, officials said.

Troopers responding to a reported pedestrian crash around 9:35 p.m. found a pedestrian suffering from life-threatening injuries, according to state police.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)