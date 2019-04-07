State police investigating after pedestrian struck, killed in Everett

EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed on Route 16 in Everett on Sunday.

Troopers responding to a report of a pedestrian struck in the westbound lane around 11:50 a.m. temporarily closed the area to oncoming traffic, according to a tweet issued by state police.

Motorists are being detoured onto Sweetser Circle.

Neither the pedestrian nor the driver has been identified.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7News on-air and online for the latest developments.