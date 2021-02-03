STURBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - State police launched an investigation after a person was struck and killed by a tractor-trailer on the Mass. Pike in Sturbridge late Tuesday night.

Emergency crews responding to a reported crash on the eastbound side of the highway just before 11:30 p.m. found the victim dead after getting hit by the tractor-trailer, state police said.

Authorities believe the victim was a motorist who exited a vehicle.

Their name has not been released.

No additional information was immediately available.

