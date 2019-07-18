State police investigating after picture shows dog tied to bed of tow truck

WALTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) – Massachusetts State Police are investigating after a picture surfaced on social media showing a dog tied to the bed of a tow truck Wednesday.

Michael J. Gerry posted a photo on Facebook that shows a dog tied to the back of a Ramsay’s tow truck as it drove down a stretch of Route 128 southbound.

State police confirm they have been in contact with the owner of the Waltham-based company and say he is cooperating with their investigation.

“I see what looks like a stuffed animal,” Gerry said. “So, I got up a little closer and I really got a good look at it and it was a dog chained to the winch on the flatbed.”

Gerry said he tried to get the driver’s attention to no avail.

“So I am beeping the horn, trying to get this guy’s attention,” he said. “He’s not even paying any attention to me. So, traffic started moving and I had to keep going. I couldn’t get in front of him or behind him.”

In a statement posted on Facebook, the towing company said, “We have just been made aware of the photo that is circulating on Facebook. We do not support the driver’s actions.

The company also said that the driver was “terminated immediately.”

The Animal Rescue League is also looking into the incident saying Gerry’s picture depicts a felony under animal cruelty laws.

Gerry’s photo has been shared nearly 300 times.

This is a developing story; stay with 7News on air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)