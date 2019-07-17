State police investigating after picture shows dog tied to bed of tow truck

Massachusetts State Police are investigating after a picture surfaced on social media showing a dog tied to the bed of a tow truck Wednesday.

Michael J. Gerry posted a photo on Facebook that shows a dog tied to the back of a Ramsay’s tow truck as it drove down a stretch of Route 128 southbound.

State police confirm they have been in contact with the owner of the Waltham based company saying that he is cooperating with their investigation.

The Animal Rescue League is also looking into the incident.

Gerry’s photo has been shared nearly 300 times.

This is a developing story; stay with 7News on air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)