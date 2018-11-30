State police investigating after possible human remains wash up on Revere Beach

REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - Massachusetts State Police are investigating after possible human remains were found Friday morning washed up on Revere Beach, officials said.

The remains were found near the state police barracks at 220 Revere Beach Boulevard around 11 a.m., according to department spokesman David Procopio.

“Further examination and investigation will be needed to confirm whether it is human,” the department said in a tweet.

Officials are working to determine if the discovery is connected to the “likely” human remains that were found last week at Rumney Marsh in Saugus.

Detectives assigned to the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office are leading an investigation.

No additional details were immediately available.

