State police investigating after South Boston vandals rip off car trunk, steal Easter toys

BOSTON (WHDH) - State police are investigating after vandals in South Boston ripped off a car’s trunk during an apparent breaking-in Tuesday morning, officials said.

Troopers responding to a reported car break-in in the area of Old Colony Avenue at Logan Way around 10 a.m. found a trunkless black Honda with shattered windows.

Neighborhood resident Christina Marie shared photos of the wrecked car on Facebook, with a caption that read, “Our car got ripped apart. Literally!”

“The trunk got ripped right off and it’s nowhere in sight,” Marie added.

Marie says her children’s Easter toys were also stolen.

No additional details were immediately available.

An investigation is ongoing.

