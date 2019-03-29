State police investigating after video shows women fighting in middle of highway in Danvers

DANVERS, MASS. (WHDH) - Massachusetts State Police are investigating after two women were caught on video fighting in the middle of Route 128 south in Danvers on Friday morning.

Troopers responding to a report of a road rage incident around 10 a.m. were unable to locate the women who were involved in the altercation, according to state police spokesman David Procopio.

Video captured by Katherine DeLeo shows the women standing outside of their cars and slapping each other as other motorists pass by. At one point, another person could be seen exiting their car in an attempt to intervene.

“I travel 128. I go to the gym every morning. I’ve never seen anything like that,” DeLeo told 7News of the bizarre sight.

One woman could be seen exiting her SUV and walking over to a sedan behind her before pounding on the window. The second woman then got out of her car, nearly collapsing to the ground, before going on the attack.

“When you see something like that happening, I feel like it’s best to always get it on document because words can only matter so much,” DeLeo said. “If you get it on video, it’s right there, proof.”

DeLeo says some drivers started honking at the women, while others swerved around the scene in the breakdown lane.

A lane change is believed to have precipitated the incident. Police don’t believe the two vehicles made contact.

Anyone who recognizes the women involved in the scuffle is asked to contact state police.

An investigation is ongoing.

