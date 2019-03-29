State police investigating after video shows women fighting in middle of highway in Danvers

DANVERS, MASS. (WHDH) - Massachusetts State Police are investigating after two women were caught on video fighting in the middle of Route 128 in Danvers on Friday morning.

Troopers responding to a report of a road rage incident around 10 a.m. were unable to locate the women who were involved in the fight, according to state police spokesman David Procopio.

Video shows the women standing outside of their cars and violently slapping each other as other motorists pass by. At one point, another person could be seen exiting their car in an attempt to intervene.

Police are searching for the women involved in the scuffle.

It’s not yet clear what sparked the fight.

An investigation is ongoing.

