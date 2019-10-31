State police investigating after wheels stolen off cars at Logan Express parking lot

BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - State police are investigating after multiple vehicles parked at a Logan Express lot were found stripped of their wheels on Thursday morning, officials said.

At least two vehicles parked at the Braintree lot were vandalized, marking the second time this fall it has happened, according to a Massport spokesperson.

“It’s an unfortunate incident, and the second time this fall where vehicles were vandalized at the Braintree Logan Express lot,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

Massport says it is in the process of doing a security assessment to prevent future thefts at the lot.

State police have since upped patrols at the parking facility.

No additional details were immediately available.

An investigation is ongoing.

