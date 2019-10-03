State police investigating after woman killed in crash on I-95 in Boxford

BOXFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating after a woman was killed in a crash on Interstate 95 in Boxford on Thursday afternoon.

Troopers responding to a report of a crash on the northbound side of the highway near Exit 52 around 1 p.m. pronounced a 65-year-old Natick woman dead at the scene, according to Massachusetts State Police.

The woman’s name has not been released.

Video from Sky7 HD showed the victim’s 2017 Honda CRV resting in the treeline on the side of the highway.

Investigators say the woman crashed into an embankment before veering off the road.

The highway was closed for a period of time but it has since been reopened.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is assisting with the investigation.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS for updates online and on-air.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)