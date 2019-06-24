State police investigating after woman struck, killed on Mass. Ave. Connector

BOSTON (WHDH) - State police are investigating after a woman was struck and killed by a motorist on the Massachusetts Avenue Connector at Melnea Cass Boulevard in Boston on Monday morning.

Troopers responding to the pedestrian crash just before 8 a.m. closed the ramp to Mass. Ave. from Interstate 93 southbound at Exit 18 and the ramp from Frontage Road to Mass. Ave.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was taken to Boston Medical Center, where she was pronounced deceased.

The driver involved in the crash, a 34-year-old man from Rocky Mount, North Carolina, remained at the scene. He was taken to the hospital for evaluation.

Sue Sullivan, who works in the area, says she is surprised there aren’t more crashes in the busy intersection.

“There are a lot of people trying to get here, there and everywhere,” she told 7NEWS. “We have 28,000 people working down here.”

The area has since been reopened to traffic.

An investigation is ongoing.

