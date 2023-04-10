CANTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Massachusetts State Police are investigating an apparent robbery of goods from a box truck on I-93 south in Canton Monday morning.

Police say a preliminary investigation indicates that the truck, a 2016 Freightliner operated by a New Jersey man, was in heavy traffic when two suspects exited a car, opened the back of the truck, and took multiple boxes reportedly containing smartphones.

The suspects then re-entered the car and fled southbound, according to police. The driver of the truck was not injured.

The incident remains under investigation and no additional information has been released.

