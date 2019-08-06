HAVERHILL, MASS. (WHDH) - State police have launched an investigation after a box truck rolled over into the median of Interstate 495 northbound in Haverhill on Monday night.

Troopers temporarily closed lanes on the northbound and southbound sides of the highway as crews worked to clear the scene.

At least one person suffered from serious injuries, according to state police.

Their current condition has not been released.

A few pics of last nights box truck rollover on Rt 495 in #Haverhill. Crash remains under investigation. https://t.co/4RkzSl4t5t pic.twitter.com/2zxaqMmVLl — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) August 6, 2019

