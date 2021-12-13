BOSTON (WHDH) - Mass. State police are investigating a car crash that resulted in serious injury Monday night.
First responders were called to the scene of a two-car crash on the Birmingham Parkway near the intersection of Western Avenue.
Traffic was heavily impacted by the crash and road closures were put in place while crews worked to clear the scene.
Motorists are urged to avoid the area.
No further details were released.
(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)