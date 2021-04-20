State police investigating crash in Boston involving dump truck, cruiser, other vehicles

BOSTON (WHDH) - An investigation is underway after a dump truck was involved in a crash in Boston on Tuesday afternoon with multiple other vehicles, including a Massachusetts State Police cruiser, officials said.

The crash happened on the ramp from Interstate 93 north to Columbia Road before 1:45 p.m., according to state police.

There were no injuries reported.

Motorists are being urged to avoid the area.

