State police investigating crash in Boston involving dump truck, cruiser, other vehicles

BOSTON (WHDH) - An investigation is underway after a dump truck was involved in a crash in Boston on Tuesday afternoon with multiple other vehicles, including a Massachusetts State Police cruiser, officials said.

The crash happened on the ramp from Interstate 93 north to Columbia Road before 1:45 p.m., according to state police.

There were no injuries reported.

Motorists are being urged to avoid the area.

Troopers on scene, crash between dump truck and multiple other vehicles, including an MSP cruiser, ramp from Rt 93 NB to Columbia Rd, Boston. No reported injuries but occupants being evaluated. MSP patrols & truck team investigating. Motorists should expect delays in area — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) April 20, 2021

