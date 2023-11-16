GRAFTON, MASS. (WHDH) - State police are investigating a crash involving two tractor-trailers on the Mass. Pike in Grafton early Thursday morning that resulted in serious injuries.

Crews are working to remove the two trucks from the eastbound side of the highway.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

Troopers working crash on #MassPike, RT90 EB at mile marker 98.2 in Grafton. Crash involving two tractor trailers among other vehicles. One truck reported to have rolled over. Only left lane is open at this time. #MATraffic — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) November 16, 2023

