BRIMFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - State police are investigating a single vehicle crash that claimed the lives of three teenagers and left another seriously wounded.

According to a statement by state police, responders arrived to the area of East Brimfield and Holland Road at approximately 12:50 a.m. to find a 2006 Nissan Sentra rolled over and 40 feet deep into the treeline.

Three occupants were pronounced dead at the scene: a 17-year-old Oxford boy, an 18-year-old West Brookfield man and a 19-year-old Holland who is believed to have been driving.

It was later determined that a fourth occupant, a 17-year-old Brookfield boy, left the scene prior to the arrival of state troopers and had checked himself into Harrington Hospital, sporting serious injuries.

The names of the victims have not been released.

Police are investigating what caused the vehicle to leave the road.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)