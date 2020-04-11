State police investigating crash that killed teen in Northampton

NORTHAMPTON, MASS. (WHDH) - State police are investigating a fatal crash that happened on Friday night in Northampton, officials said.

Crews responding to a single vehicle crash on Route 91 southbound just after 10:30 p.m. found a 2007 Toyota Camry had left the roadway and went through the guardrail and down an embankment near the 21.8 mile marker in Northampton, police said.

The driver, identified as a juvenile male from Springfield, sustained fatal injuries in the crash, according to police.

No additional information was immediately released.

