CHICOPEE, MASS. (WHDH) - State police are investigating an apparent car-to-car shooting on Route 391 in Chicopee on Tuesday night that left a man dead.

Troopers responding to an apparent car-to-car shooting on Route 391 in Chicopee around 8:45 p.m. Tuesday learned that two victims from one of the vehicles had gone to Baystate Medical Center on their own, according to state police.

One of those victims, a 35-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the hospital. Their name has not been released.

A preliminary investigation suggests the victim’s SUV was driving southbound when another vehicle pulled up along the driver’s side and fired into the vehicle.

Members of the State Police Crime Scene Services Section and Firearm Identification Section responded to the shooting scene, where they documented and recovered evidence from the roadway. The investigation is ongoing and is being led by the State Police Detective Unit for Hampden County. Springfield Police also responded to the hospital after the victims’ arrival there and provided assistance to MSP investigators.

