A 79-year-old woman died Monday after a crash involving a Marshfield police vehicle, the Plymouth County District Attorney’s office announced.

The DA’s office in a statement said the crash happened around 10:30 a.m. at the intersection of Plain Street at Lady Slipper Lane in Marshfield.

Emergency crews responding to the scene soon found the female driver of a red Subaru Forester “with injuries,” according to the DA’s office.

Officials said the woman was taken to South Shore Hospital where she was pronounced dead. The Marshfield police officer driving the other vehicle involved in this crash was not hurt.

The DA’s office on Monday identified the woman who died as Michelle Freestone of Marshfield and said a state police investigation into this crash was ongoing.

“Preliminarily, it appears the operator of the red Subaru [Forester] turned left in front of the tan motor vehicle and contact was made between the two vehicles,” the DA’s office said.

Officials continued, saying the police officer behind the wheel of the police vehicle was not responding to a call at the time of the crash.

Marshfield police previously addressed the crash in a post on social media, saying Plain Street would be closed between its intersections with Flaggler and Old Plain Street “due to a motor vehicle accident.”

“Please seek alternate routes,” police said.

In an update moments after 2 p.m., police said Plain Street had reopened.

SKY7-HD flying over the scene earlier in the day spotted the aftermath of the crash, with significant damage visible on the front of a red SUV.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

