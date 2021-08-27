WESTON, MASS. (WHDH) - State police are investigating a deadly crash that led to multiple ramp closures in Weston on Friday morning.
Troopers responded to the crash involving a tractor-trailer and a car on the ramp from Interstate 95 northbound to the Mass. Pike around 10:30 a.m.
The ramps from the Pike to I-95 north as well as the ramps from I-95 north to the Pike have been closed.
No additional information was immediately available.
