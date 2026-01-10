BARNSTABLE, MASS. (WHDH) - State police are investigating a crash on Route 6 in Barnstable late Friday night that left a person dead, officials said

Troopers responding to a reported single-vehicle crash on the westbound side of the highway around 10:25 p.m. pronounced the occupant dead, according to state police.

Their name has not been released.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the State Police CARS Unit and Crime Scene Services.

