State police investigating deadly crash on Route 91 in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - State police are investigating a deadly crash overnight on Route 91 in Springfield.

Troopers responding to a reported crash on the southbound side of the highway near Exit 4 around 10 p.m. determined that a man driving a 2004 Toyota Highlander was ejected from the vehicle after he lost control, crossed all three travel lanes, and slammed into the guardrail, according to state police.

The driver, whose name was not released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

No additional information was immediately released.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)