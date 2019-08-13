WOBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - Massachusetts State Police are investigating a deadly motorcycle crash on Interstate 95 northbound in Woburn.

Troopers responding to multiple calls reporting a motorcycle crash north of exit 35 around 12:05 a.m. found the operator, believed to be an adult man, dead at the scene, state police said.

His identity has not been confirmed at this time.

State police are looking into whether another vehicle may have been involved in the crash.

This is a developing story; stay with 7News on-air and online for the latest updates.

