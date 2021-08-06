BOSTON (WHDH) - The driver of a tractor-trailer has died after a collision on the Massachusetts Turnpike in Brighton Friday night, state police say.

Emergency crews were called to the scene on the westbound side of Interstate 90 near the Cambridge Street Overpass shortly after 7 p.m. and upon their arrival found a black car wedged underneath the truck, according to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation.

Troopers originally said a passenger in the sedan died after they were thrown from the car. However, later in the evening, they amended their statement and said the driver of the tractor-trailer had died after getting trapped between the two vehicles while he was outside.

The right two travel lanes were closed as crews responded to the scene. They reopened around 10:45 p.m.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

I90 BRIGHTON CRASH – Operator of truck was the decedent, not of the motor vehicle. Individual was caught between vehicles in crash.



All lanes re-opened, crash has been cleared. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) August 7, 2021

Tractor trailer/Vehicle crash in #Boston on I-90WB MM 129. Right lane closed. Expect delays. — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) August 6, 2021

