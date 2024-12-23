CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - New Hampshire State Police are investigating after a man was found dead Monday at the New Hampshire Insurance Department in Concord.

At this time, investigators do not believe the man’s death is suspicious and there is no public safety threat.

Around 9 a.m. state troopers responded to 21 S Fruit St. for a report that a man who worked there had been found dead. Troopers secured the scene and an investigation remains ongoing.

The man’s name has not been released.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)