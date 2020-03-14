State police investigating death of man on flight from Dubai to Boston, testing for coronavirus

BOSTON (WHDH) - State troopers are investigating the death of a Worcester man who died aboard a plane flying from Dubai to Logan Airport on Friday and are testing for coronavirus, officials said.
Troopers responding to a report of a person in cardiac arrest on an Emirates flight from Dubai to Boston at 3 p.m. found the man dead, officials said. According to the flight manifest, 322 passengers and 18 crew members were onboard the Boeing 777.
The 59-year-old Worcester man’s cause and manner of death is pending autopsy results, and the medical examiner will test for the coronavirus as part of the autopsy.
Officials said the man traveled from Boston to Chennai, India on March 4 and had a layover in Dubai prior to the return flight Friday. The man did not have any pre-existing medical conditions, according to his next of kin, but had been sick with stomach problems for several days before and during the day he died, officials said.
(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)