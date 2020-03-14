State police investigating death of man on flight from Dubai to Boston, testing for coronavirus

BOSTON (WHDH) - State troopers are investigating the death of a Worcester man who died aboard a plane flying from Dubai to Logan Airport on Friday and are testing for coronavirus, officials said.

Troopers responding to a report of a person in cardiac arrest on an Emirates flight from Dubai to Boston at 3 p.m. found the man dead, officials said. According to the flight manifest, 322 passengers and 18 crew members were onboard the Boeing 777.

The 59-year-old Worcester man’s cause and manner of death is pending autopsy results, and the medical examiner will test for the coronavirus as part of the autopsy.