State police investigating death of worker at road construction site

BECKET, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation is underway after a worker suffered fatal injuries at a roadside construction site in Becket on Thursday, officials said.

Troopers assigned to the Westfield Barracks are conducting their investigation along the westbound side of the Massachusetts Turnpike near mile marker 17.2, according to state police.

All lanes on the highway have been closed to traffic. Motorists are urged to avoid the area.

A collision reconstruction team is working at the scene and OSHA has been notified, officials said.

No additional details were immediately available.

State Police Westfield Investigating fatal injury suffered by worker at road construction site in the town of Becket. All lanes West bound of Rte 90 at the 17.2 are closed at this time. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) November 15, 2018

