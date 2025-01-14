BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts State Police are investigating an unattended death aboard an Air France flight from Paris to Boston, per authorities.

State police have not released the person’s identity at this time.

Troopers assigned to Troop F, Crime Scene Services Section, and the Suffolk County State Police Detective Unit responded to the scene as well.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

