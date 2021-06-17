DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating a crash on Interstate 95 in Dedham that left a 26-year-old Everett man seriously injured late Wednesday night.

Troopers responding to a report of a crash on the southbound side of the highway near Exit 32 around 11:30 p.m. found the driver of a 2015 Mercedes-Benz CLA sedan suffering from serious injuries, according to state police.

The man, whose name has not been released, was taken to Beth Israel Hospital in Needham and then transported to a Boston hospital. There was no immediate word on his condition.

A preliminary investigation indicated that a 17-year-old boy driving a 2016 Volkswagen Golf hatchback was also involved in the crash.

There was no additional information available.

