State police investigating double fatal crash involving 2 motorcycles in O’Neill Tunnel

BOSTON (WHDH) - State police are investigating a double fatal crash involving two motorcycles in the Thomas P. O’Neill Tunnel in Boston early Saturday morning.

The two motorcyclists riding in a group on Interstate 93 northbound shortly after 2 a.m. lost control of their vehicle at exit 23, according to a preliminary investigation by state police.

The young adult males suffered fatal injuries and were declared dead at the scene.

Their identities have not been released at this time.

At least two other motorcycle operators remained on scene with the victims.

All lanes on Interstate 93 opened around 6 a.m.

The crash remains under investigation.

