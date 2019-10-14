State police investigating drone sighting near Logan Airport

NAHANT, MASS. (WHDH) - State police are investigating reports of a drone sighting near Logan Airport on Monday, according to Federal Aviation Administration officials.

Investigators say a small plane was taking off just before 3 p.m. when the pilot reported a drone over the Nahant area.

The pilot did not experience any safety issues and was able to fly to upstate New York.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)