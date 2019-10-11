State police investigating fatal 2-car crash in Brimfield

BRIMFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after at least one person was killed in a two-car crash in Brimfield on Friday.

Troopers responding to a report of a crash on Route 20 near Holland Road before 3 p.m. found a pair of mangled vehicles, according to Massachusetts State Police.

Police did not release any additional information on those who were involved in the crash.

Road closures are in place and motorists are being urged to avoid the area.

