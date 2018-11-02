2 killed in violent Canterbury, NH crash

CANTERBURY, N.H. (WHDH) - Two women were killed Friday when the car they were in veered off the road and struck a tree in Canterbury, New Hampshire, state police said.

Troopers responding to a reported motor vehicle accident on Interstate 93 about 3:18 p.m. found a vehicle that had veered off the road into an embankment and struck a tree, according to state police.

The two victims, whose names were not released, were killed on impact.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Nicholas Post at 603-223-8953.

