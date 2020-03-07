State police investigating fatal car crash in Wales

WALES, MASS. (WHDH) - State police are investigating a crash that killed a Wales man Saturday morning, officials said.

Troopers responding to reports of a crash on Hollow Road in Wales at 11:20 a.m. found a 2010 Toyota Rav4 that had crashed into a utility pole, officials said. The driver and sole occupant, a 44-year-old Wales man, was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. No other information was immediately available.

