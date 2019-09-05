YARMOUTH, MAINE (WHDH) - State police are investigating a fatal car crash in Yarmouth.

Officers responding to Route 6 eastbound near exit 6 found a single vehicle had crashed in the median Thursday morning, state police said.

The left lane has been closed to traffic as authorities investigate.

This is a developing story; stay with 7News on-air and online for the latest updates.

#Yarmouth Rt 6EB east of Exit 6, left lane closed for single vehicle fatal crash in the median. MSP CSSS, CARS, Yarmouth PD & FD assisting. Updates to follow… — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) September 5, 2019

