YARMOUTH, MAINE (WHDH) - State police are investigating a fatal car crash in Yarmouth.
Officers responding to Route 6 eastbound near exit 6 found a single vehicle had crashed in the median Thursday morning, state police said.
The left lane has been closed to traffic as authorities investigate.
This is a developing story; stay with 7News on-air and online for the latest updates.
