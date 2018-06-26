State police investigating fatal Chelmsford motorcycle crash

CHELMSFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - State police are investigating a crash in Chelmsford Monday afternoon that claimed the life of a 48-year-old Maine man, officials said.

Troopers responding to a report of a motor vehicle accident involving a motorcycle in the left lane of Route 495 northbound about 3:30 p.m. found a damaged Mercedes-Benz C450 and a 2007 Yahama XVS in the left lane, state police said Tuesday.

A preliminary investigation determined the motorcyclist, David A. Mains, of Raymond, Maine, struck the rear of the Mercedes. He was rushed by medical helicopter to Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, where she was pronounced dead. His passenger, a 48-year-old Raymond, Maine woman, was taken to Lowell General Hospital with serious injuries.

The 56-year-old Andover woman who was driving the Mercedes and her juvenile passenger were uninjured.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Sadly, the motorcyclist involved in yesterday's crash in Chelmsfold succumbed to his injuries. https://t.co/Z5MZyO9lYo via @MassStatePolice — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) June 26, 2018

