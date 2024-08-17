WOBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating a fatal crash in Woburn on Friday night that occurred after a driver allegedly fled from a traffic stop, officials said.

A trooper patrolling I-93 northbound tried to stop a pickup truck that passed him at a high rate of speed around 9:30 p.m. but the truck exited the highway at Exit 30, prompting the trooper to terminate the pursuit, according to state police.

Soon after, the truck was involved in a fatal crash at the intersection of Commerce Way and Atlantic Avenue.

The State Police Collision Analysis & Reconstruction Unit (CARS) and the Crime Scene Services Section responded to the scene to assist Woburn Police, who are leading the investigation of the crash.

No additional information was immediately available.

