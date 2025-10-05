ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating a fatal crash that occurred in Andover on Saturday afternoon, officials said.

Troopers responding to a three-vehicle crash at the intersection of Route 125 and Vine Street around 2 p.m. determined the crash resulted in fatal injuries to one of the operators, according to state police.

The name of the person who died has not been released.

No additional information was immediately available.

