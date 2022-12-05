AUBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - State police are investigating a deadly crash in Auburn on Monday that left a 62-year-old Connecticut man dead.

Troopers responding to a reported single-vehicle crash on Route 395 southbound at the 10.4 mile-marker found a 2006 Honda Odyssey van that had slammed into a tree in the center median, state police said.

The driver was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A preliminary investigation suggests the man may have suffered a medical emergency in the moments leading up to the vehicle leaving the roadway. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

His name has not been released.

The crash remains under investigation.

