BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - State police are investigating a crash in Bridgewater on Saturday that resulted in a fatality, officials said.

Troopers responding to a reported crash where Route 24 meets I-495 learned the car had been smoking as it left the roadway and crashed into the woods, according to state police.

No additional information was immediately available.

