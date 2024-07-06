BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - State police are investigating a crash in Bridgewater on Saturday that resulted in a fatality, officials said.

Troopers responding to a reported crash where Route 24 meets I-495 learned the car had been smoking as it left the roadway and crashed into the woods, according to state police.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

