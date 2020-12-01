State police investigating fatal crash in Bridgewater

BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - State police are investigating a crash that left a 46-year-old man dead on Friday.
Officers responding to reports of a crash on Walnut Street near the intersection of Route 104 around 9 p.m. found John Bagley unresponsive in a 2011 black Cadillac Escalade that had smashed into a tree, according to a release issued by the Bridgewater Police Department.
Bagley was taken to Brockton Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
A preliminary investigation indicates that, for reasons still unknown, Bagley veered off the road and hit a mailbox before striking the tree.
No further details were released.
